Weightlifting remains on probation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is not assured of remaining on the Paris 2024 programme unless its doping problems continue to be addressed, they were warned here today.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) was given a December deadline in June to deliver a "satisfactory" report to the IOC on how they will address the massive doping problem this sport is facing.

A new "hard-line" approach to doping has supposedly been unveiled by the governing body, including the handing over of the IWF’s anti-doping programme to the Independent Testing Authority.

The IOC, however, have now requested a further report to be submitted in June 2018 to show the sport can implement its plans.

Among the things the IOC want the IWF to do is target countries who are serial countries by making it more difficult for them to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Thomas Bach called for the IOC to do more to address doping problems ©Getty Images

"We made the place of weightlifting in the Olympic programme subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions and required a report by IWF," said IOC President Thomas Bach following the meeting today.

"We have in fact received such a report, which is showing a plan for improvement of the situation of weightlifting with regard to doping.

"There is no need to repeat how serious this issue is, as re-analysis and tests has shown that approximately 10 per cent of samples were found positive.

"Therefore, we have taken note of this project of IWF but we decided that the status there of weightlifting in the Olympic programme for 2024 remains unchanged.

"It remains subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, which means, in practical terms, that we want to see this plan that has been presented today applied.

"We want to see the effects of this plan, and whether it is really appropriate to make weightlifting cleaner and bring numbers down and have more of a deterrent effect."

There were 24 positive tests at the 2015 World Championships and 49 in the re-testing of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games in Beijing and London respectively.

Failures have intensified following the development of new techniques enabling better detection of anabolic steroids which play a key role in strength orientated sports.

The IOC signaled its discontent earlier this year shortly after the re-election of Tamás Aján for a fifth term as President by removing 64 quota places, along with a male bodyweight category.

"We have already required that the quota reduction that the IOC Executive Board had already approved for Tokyo 2020 should be targeted at those NOCs with the highest levels of anti-doping rule violations, in particular Beijing and London re-analysis results," Bach said.

"We will follow this up closely until it has been fulfilled to satisfaction of the Executive Board and the place of weightlifting in the Olympic programme at the 2024 Games will remain subject to these conditions."

IWF President Tamás Aján has claimed the IWF has done "everything it can" to address anti-doping problems ©IWF

Aján, who became IWF President in 2000. claims the world governing body "is completely committed to addressing the incidence of doping in weightlifting".

"We have started a new chapter in weightlifting’s history and there is no looking back," he said following today's decision.

"In the period between now and the IOC Executive Board meeting in July 2018 and beyond, the IWF will continue to introduce every possible measure to protect clean weightlifters.

"We welcome the comments made by IOC President Thomas Bach today on the need for WADA’s continued engagement with the high-risk countries that have historically featured a disproportionately high incidence of doping.

"We have already put in place measures in these countries and will continue to work with all stakeholders at both international and Member Federation level to ensure clean sport."

A total of nine nations, including China and Russia, were missing from the World Championships after incurring one-year bans for multiple doping offences.

Russian lifters were also barred from appearing at last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

There is currently no prospect of weightlifting's place on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 being under threat.