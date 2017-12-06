Twenty-two Russian appeals have been lodged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following the International Olympic Committee (IOC) retrospectively disqualifying athletes from Sochi 2014 for doping, it has been confirmed.
In total, all but three of the 25 athletes so far sanctioned by IOC Disciplinary Commissions have lodged appeals.
Those received so far includes two-time Olympic champion Alexander Zubkov, Olympic skeleton champion Aleksandr Tretiakov and Olympic cross-country skiing gold medal winner, Alexander Legkov.
They will also be seeking to overturn an IOC decision to suspend them from all future editions of the Olympic Games.
"A CAS arbitration procedure has been opened for each athlete," confirmed a statement today.
"Directions with respect to the next steps in these matters will be issued to the parties in a few days.
"The athletes have requested that the CAS issue its final awards before the beginning of the Olympic Winter Games 2018."
The only three of the 25 yet to file appeals are those sanctioned most recently: biathlon silver medallist Olga Zaitseva and cross-country skiers Yulia Chekaleva and Anastasia Dotsenko.
The group are all accused of being part of a "systemic manipulation" of the doping programme in Sochi in which samples were illegally tampered with to mask doping.
They have been sanctioned following a combination of scientific evidence and testimony provided by ex-Moscow Laboratory director turned whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov.
They all deny any wrongdoing.
List of Russian athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission
|Name of athlete
|Sport
|Event
|Sochi 2014 result
|Alexander Legkov
|Cross-country skiing
|Men’s 50km
Men’s 4x10km
|1st
2nd
|Evgeniy Belov
|Cross-country skiing
|Men’s 15km skiathlon
Men’s 15km classic
|18th
25th
|Maxim Vylegzhanin
|Cross-country skiing
|Men’s 50km
Men’s team sprint
Men’s 4x10km
|2nd
2nd
2nd
|Alexey Petukhov
|Cross-country skiing
|Men's sprint
|4th in semi-final
|Julia Ivanova
|Cross-country skiing
|Women’s 10km classic
|17th
|Evgenia Shapovalova
|Cross-country skiing
|Women’s sprint
|6th in quarter-final
|Yulia Chekaleva
|Cross-country skiing
|Women's skiathlon
Women's 10km
Women's 4x5km relay
Women's 30km freestyle
|15th
11th
6th
32nd
|Anastasia Dotsenko
|Cross-country skiing
|Women's sprint
Women's team sprint
|22nd
6th
|Aleksandr Tretiakov
|Skeleton
|Men’s event
|1st
|Sergei Chudinov
|Skeleton
|Men’s event
|5th
|Elena Nikitina
|Skeleton
|Women’s event
|3rd
|Olga Potylitsyna
|Skeleton
|Women’s event
|5th
|Mariia Orlova
|Skeleton
|Women’s event
|6th
|Alexander Zubkov
|Bobsleigh
|Two-man event
Four-man event
|1st
1st
|Aleksei Negodailo
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|1st
|Dmitrii Trunenkov
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|1st
|Aleksandr Kas’yanov
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|4th
|Aleksei Pushkarev
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|4th
|Ilivir Khuzin
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|4th
|Olga Stulneva
|Bobsleigh
|Two-woman
|9th
|Yana Romanova
|Biathlon
|Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 15km
Women’s 4x6km relay
|19th
23rd
53rd
2nd
|Olga Vilukhina
|Biathlon
|Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 12.5km mass start
Women’s 4x6km relay
Mixed relay
|2nd
7th
21st
2nd
4th
|Olga Zaitseva
|Biathlon
|Women's 7.5km
Women's 10km pursuit
Women's 15km
Women's 12.5km mass start
Mixed relay
Women's 4x6km relay
|28th
11th
15th
23rd
4th
2nd
|Olga Fatkulina
|Speed skating
|Women’s 500m
Women’s 1,000m
Women’s 1,500m
|2nd
4th
9th
|Aleksandr Rumyantsev
|Speed skating
|Men’s team pursuit
Men’s 5,000m
|6th
11th