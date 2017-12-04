Two new parkrun locations have been launched in collaboration with Embracing 2018, the legacy programme for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Burpengary in North Harbour and Moraby Park in Miles were the first two locations launched in Queensland.

It comes as part of an initiative supported by Embracing 2018, which aims to provide 20 new sites for people to take part in parkruns.

The five kilometre events are free and open to everyone, with the runs taking place in parkland surroundings.

Runners will be able to receive their own times for the run, giving them the opportunity to achieve personal bests and aim to boost their fitness.

It is hoped the collaboration with parkrun Australia will help build upon next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Embracing 2018 have expressed their desire to encourage people of all ages, running ability and fitness to take part in the runs.

They hope the parkruns could attract a variety of people, including casual runners to those seeking to compete at Gold Coast 2018.

Embracing 2018 state their legacy programme for next year’s Games will help to build active, engaged and inclusive communities.

We had a great time partnering with @parkrunAU to launch two new sites at North Harbour parkrun and Miles parkrun last week. Don't forget to head down tomorrow and join all of the fun. Details: https://t.co/JGXVK6XcUR

#Embracing2018 #loveparkrun #SHARETHEDREAM #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/r1qXrO9GU3 — embracing2018 (@embracing2018) December 1, 2017

It is claimed their programme will motivate people to move more and be active for life.

The initiative has been called “parkrun4everyone” and is funded by the Queensland Government, through the Embracing 2018 programme.

Half of the new sites will be pram and wheelchair accessible, Embracing 2018 have stated.

Locations for further parkrun sites are expected to be revealed in the coming months, as the build-up to the Commonwealth Games continues.

The Games will stake place from April 4 to 15 next year.