Olympic silver medallists Belgium maintained their 100 per cent start to the Men's Hockey World League Final as they thrashed Spain 5-0 in India.

The Belgian side comfortably overcame their opponents to cement their place at the top of Pool A.

Argentina's difficult start to the tournament in Bhubaneswar continued as they were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by European champions The Netherlands at the Kalinga Stadium.

The Rio 2016 champions, who lost to Belgium in a repeat of last year's Olympic final yesterday, are still searching for their first win in the group.

Floren van Aubel opened the scoring for Belgium in the third minute, setting the tone for a relatively straightforward outing for his side.

They were made to wait until the third quarter to double their advantage, however, as Loick Luypaert netted a rasping penalty corner drag-flick to put Belgium 2-0 up.

Three goals in the final three minutes put the gloss on the result for Belgium as Luypaert completed his hat-trick either side of a goal from Cedric Charlier.

The Netherlands and Argentina played out an entertaining 3-3 draw ©FIH

The Netherlands were quick out of the blocks against the Olympic gold medallists in the evening match as Dutch youngster Thierry Brinkman broke the deadlock after 12 minutes.

A fine solo effort from Valentin Verga doubled their lead before Argentina began their fightback.

Matias Rey netted just before the end of the third quarter and the influential Lucas Vila brilliantly converted a close-range deflection into the top corner with ten minutes remaining to restore parity.

The Netherlands went back in front through Mirco Pruijser five minutes from time but Gonzalo Peillat's last-gasp strike salvaged a dramatic late point for Argentina.

"If you are two goals ahead and then one goal up with half a minute to play then you really should win the game, so we’ll need to take a look at that but it was a good game to watch”, said Joep de Mol of the Netherlands.

The tournament continues tomorrow with two matches in Pool B as defending champions Australia play England and hosts India take on Germany.