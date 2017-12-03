A financial subsidy of $500,000 (£371,000/€420,000) has been granted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to each of the continent's five teams who have qualified for next year's FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, the CAF said they had awarded the money to Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, and Tunisia to "strengthen and improve the technical supervision of each team".

The decision was made at a recent CAF Executive Committee meeting, where the continental governing body established an Ad-Hoc Committee to "map out a kind of support to be provided to African representatives to the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018."

The Committee, chaired by Ghanaian first vice-president Kwesi Nyantakyi, met prior to the draw for the World Cup at Moscow's State Kremlin Palace on Friday (December 1).

They finalised the decision to give the five countries the cash injection to help with their preparations for the tournament in Russia.

Senegal are among the five countries from Africa to have qualified for the World Cup ©Getty Images

"In addition, CAF will provide each African representative with “fieldwiz” equipment, a technological device and physical performance measuring tool for outdoor team sports players," the statement added.

Egypt were drawn in Group A at the glittering ceremony in the Russian capital.

The Africa Cup of Nations winners will face Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Morocco were handed a tough draw as they were placed in Group B alongside European champions Portugal, 2010 World Cup winners Spain and Iran.

Nigeria were also given an arduous task after they were drawn with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D.

Senegal have perhaps the best chance of all the African sides of progressing to the knockout round as they will take on Poland, Colombia and Japan in Group H.