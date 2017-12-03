The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has been officially recognised as the governing body of the sport by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), marking an end to a row which had plunged boxing into crisis in the country.

According to the Hindustan Times, the IOA has ended its affiliation with the Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) and given the green light for the BFI to act as the organisation in charge of running the sport in the nation.

India's full membership within the International Boxing Association (AIBA) was unanimously reinstated at the Extraordinary Congress in Geneva at the end of 2016 under the newly-formed BFI.

It is thought the decision from the IOA to recognise the BFI will end potential revival attempts from the IABF, which held a meeting in August.

The gathering of the IABF led to concerns that the protracted dispute within Indian boxing could be resurrected.

The governance row had plagued the sport of boxing in India ©Getty Images

Officials under former IABF President Abhishek Matoria met in Delhi on Sunday (August 27), according to the New Indian Express.

They said the decision to hold elections was taken after members rejected Matoria’s offer of dissolving the IABF.

Matoria was unanimously retained as President.

Administration within the sport in India has been plagued with issues in previous years after Boxing India was suspended by AIBA in 2014.

It meant boxers had to compete under the umbrella of the International Federation rather than their country when participating at AIBA-sanctioned events.

The IOA had rejected Boxing India's application for Federation recognition, instead backing the IABF.

The IABF had previously been suspended by the Indian Government and AIBA in December 2012 for not holding elections under the Olympic Charter, before lifting the sanction in February 2013.