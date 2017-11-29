Alistair Brownlee will defend his Commonwealth Games title at Gold Coast 2018 after he was named on the English triathlon team for the event.

The double Olympic champion is among the 10-strong triathlon and Paratriathlon squad for the Games in the Australian city.

Brownlee, who had taken a break from competition to focus on long-distance events following his triumph at Rio 2016, is the headline name on the team, along with brother Jonny.

The Brownlees are joined by Tom Bishop on the men's team.

The women's squad is comprised of Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland, Jess Learmonth and Sophie Coldwell.

Mark Conway, Joe Townsend, European champion Jade Jones-Hall and Lizzie Tench form the Paratriathlon team.

The sport is due to make its Commonwealth Games debut at Gold Coast 2018, which organisers claim will feature the most extensive Para sport programme in the history of the event.

"It’s a great honour to be representing Team England," Alistair Brownlee said.

"I have had the chance to compete at the Commonwealth Games once before and it’s a big deal for a niche sport like triathlon to compete in a global sporting competition like this.

Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland has also been selected ©Getty Images

"I am looking forward to getting out there on the start line.

“At the moment I am focusing on my training for the next few months to get myself in the best possible shape I can be in for the Games.

"I have been lucky enough to race there before actually, at the same venue, and I have some good and bad memories of that.

"But I am just looking forward to being there on one of the biggest stages that you can in triathlon.”

The 10 athletes are the latest to be selected to compete for England at Gold Coast 2018.

"We’re extremely excited to be putting forward some of the world’s best triathletes and look forward to the high level of competition the Commonwealth Games will bring next April," Sarah Winckless, England's Chef de Mission for the Commonwealth Games, said.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see Paratriathlon adding to the opportunities for athletes at this Games.

"Our Para athletes join an exciting group of established performers and we look forward to seeing them compete as one team on the Gold Coast."