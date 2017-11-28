Poland's Sports Minister Witold Bańka has urged the Voard of the country's cycling federation to resign following allegations of sexual misconduct scandal within the organisation.

Bańka made the demand after former Polish Cycling Federation (PZKol) deputy chairman Piotr Kosmala made allegations of rape and sex with a minor against "an important person in the cycling circles".

He also warned funding for the PZKol would be suspended as a result of the allegations.

This is likely to have attracted the attention of the International Cycling Union (UCI), whose constitution prohibits Government interference in its National Federations.

In an interview with SportoweFakty, Kosmala, who has since resigned from his post, claimed an external audit revealed that an unnamed high-level PZKol employee had uncovered the damning accusations.

It included suggestions that the unnamed person drugged his alleged victim, while he is also accused of taking "illegal commissions" from the governing body and Polish cyclists.

Kosmala told SportoweFakty that the offender threatened to destroy the careers by using his extensive contacts in the sport.

The scandal has plunged the PZKol into turmoil ©Getty Images

The official at the centre of the scandal is also accused of vowing to slash the wages of "insubordinate" cyclists and other staff.

Kosmala claimed a number of staff and officials at the troubed PZKol had quit and had suffered mental issues because of the stress.

In a statement sent to the same publication, the PZKol has dismissed the suggestions made by Kosmala and insisted they had not been given results of the audit mentioned by the former deputy chairman.

Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro has nevertheless labelled the allegations as "extremely shocking" but Bańka, Sports Minister since November 2015, has gone a step further.

His call for the entire PZKol Board to resign comes prior to an Extraordinary meeting of the organisation next month.

A new Board is set to be appointed at the meeting, scheduled for December 22, according to reports in Poland.

insidethegames has contacted the UCI for comment.