Eurosport have released a remake of I Want It All by Queen to promote their "Make it Yours" campaign for next year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The "Make it Yours" campaign aims to give viewers the ability to personalise their coverage of Pyeongchang 2018.

Eurosport promise they will be showing every minute of every event at Pyeongchang 2018 as part of the first fully digital games for Europe, allowing viewers to choose what they watch and when they watch it by using live and on-demand services on all devices.

As part of their marketing campaign, Eurosport have debuted their anthem for its coverage of the games, a modern remake of the Queen song I Want It All, recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra.

Peter Hutton, chief executive of Eurosport, claims the anthem personifies Eurosport's coverage of the Winter Olympics.

"We made a promise to redefine the fan viewing experience for Pyeongchang 2018. Queen’s I Want It All is a classic song from an iconic band, who have a history of writing songs that become synonymous with sporting success," he said.

"The lyrics really speak to our ambition of delivering anytime, anywhere content for fans during the Olympic Winter Games."

Antonio Ruiz, vice-president of marketing Eurosport, added: "We wanted to develop a campaign that would underline to fans that when it comes to the Olympic Games on Eurosport, they can have it all: every minute, every sport and every athlete.

"It aligns perfectly with our ambition to deliver the first fully digital Games for Europe as part of our commitment to reach more people across more screens in Europe.

"Together with our new Eurosport anthem, working with some of the best names in the creative business, we’ve created a new, fresh Olympic Games identity for Eurosport."