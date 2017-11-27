Sochi 2014 bobsleigh gold medallists Aleksei Negodailo and Dmitrii Trunenkov are among five Russian athletes to be sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Skeleton athlete Sergei Chudinov and biathlon silver medallists Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina have also been sanctioned.

Negodailo and Trunenkov formed part of the Russian four-man bobsleigh squad which claimed gold at Sochi 2014.

Their pilot Alexander Zubkov was stripped of his gold medal last week by the IOC Disciplinary Commission and the duo have now suffered the same punishment.

Romanova formed part of the Russian team which earned silver in the women's 4x6 kilometre event at the Games.

She was joined in the team by Vilukhina, who also won an individual silver in the 7.5 km sprint.

Both athletes have been stripped of their medals, with the Russian team disqualified in the events they participated in.

Norway stand to be promoted into second place in the 4x6km relay, behind winners Ukraine.

The Czech Republic are set to claim the bronze medal.

Ukraine’s Vita Semerenko is poised to receive the 7.5km sprint silver stripped from Vilukhina, with Italy’s Karin Oberhofer moving into the bronze medal position.

The event was won by Slovakia’s Anastasiya Kuzmina.

Chudinov placed fifth in the men's skeleton competition at the Games, with his team-mate Aleksandr Tretiakov having won gold in the event.

Tretiakov was stripped of his title last week.

Olga Vilukhina has been stripped of two biathlon silver medals ©Getty Images

All five Russian athletes sanctioned today have been barred from competing at any future editions of the Olympic Games by the IOC Disciplinary Commission for alleged doping.

A total of 19 Russian athletes have now been sanctioned by the IOC Commission, although Sochi 2014 figure skating champion Adelina Sotnikova was cleared of any wrongdoing.

They are expected to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a bid to be able to participate at Pyeongchang 2018.

The sanctioned athletes have been accused of being involved in a doping and sample tampering programme during Sochi 2014.

The Oswald Commission has spent the past year developing a scientific basis for proving these claims.

This has included working alongside a Swiss Laboratory to test samples for scratches and marks to prove they were illegally opened while also analysing levels of salt submitted for evidence of its use as a masking agent.

More follows.