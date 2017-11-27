There has been no damage has reported to the Velodrome built for last year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro after a second fire at the venue in four months.

The Olympic Legacy Governance Authority (AGLO) confirmed the fire, which they state was caused by a balloon.

A balloon was also found to have caused the fire at the velodrome in the Brazilian city in July.

The releasing of balloons and lanterns is illegal in Brazil, but remains a common occurrence.

"The AGLO deplores the incident that occurred this morning at the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Barra, Rio de Janeiro," an AGLO statement read.

"Just as it had already happened last July, a balloon struck a part of the roof of the Velodrome, which caught fire.

"The fire was immediately restrained by the Fire Department.

"Preliminary inspection indicates that there was no damage to the cycling track.

"AGLO has already taken the initial steps for the repair process, including cleaning the premises."

The Velodrome will host the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in March ©Getty Images

The initial fire in July had caused damage to the roof, while photos also prompted concerns over a section of the track.

It was later revealed the cooling system of the venue had not been affected, while the damage to the track was not as bad as first thought.

Former International Cycling Union (UCI) President Brian Cookson told insidethegames the damage to the track was largely superficial, with soot from the damaged roof having prompted the concern.

He made the comments in September, when the UCI confirmed the velodrome would host the 2018 Para-cycling Track World Championships, having been informed repairs to the roof were set to conclude.

Competition is due to take place from March 22 to 25.

It will be the first World Championships staged at a venue used for Olympic and Paralympic competition since Rio 2016.

Located at the Barra Olympic Park, the Velodrome is one Rio 2016 venue where concerns have been expressed about legacy.

The facility re-opened in May for the first time since the Games and hosted a three-day festival.

This included the Rio de Janeiro State Championship, BMX freestyle presentations and a business exposition.

Organisers hoped the event would promote the velodrome as a major training facility in the region.