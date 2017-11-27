Three World Para Powerlifters and eleven Para swimmers have been shortlisted for newly created athlete representative posts.

Elections for the World Para Powerlifting Athlete Representative (WPPAR) and the World Para Swimming Athlete Advisory Group (AAG) have been rescheduled and will now take place during the Mexico City 2017 World Championships.

Nigeria’s Lucy Ejike, Great Britain’s Ali Jawad and Egypt’s Sherif Osman are the three powerlifting candidates to become the sport’s first Athlete Representative.

Only those athletes competing at Mexico City 2017 will be allowed to vote with voting closing on December 2.

Voting will be open from 9am-9pm on December 1 with election booths located at the Athletes Service Area near the drop-off point/entrance to each of the competition venues, the Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool and Juan de la Barrera Gymnasium.

Great Britain’s Ali Jawad is joined by Nigeria’s Lucy Ejike and Egypt’s Sherif Osman as the three powerlifting candidates for in line to become the World Para Powerlifting Athlete Representative ©Getty Images

There are 11 swimmers hoping to secure one of five spots in the AAG.

They are: Australia's Matthew Levy, Belgium's Sven Decaesstecker, Brazilian Phelipe Andrews Melo Rodrigues, Canadian Nicholas Guy-Turbide, Finland's Antti Latikka, France's David Smetanine, Matthew Wylie, of Great Britain, Tamás Sors, of Hungary, Inbal Pezaro, of Israel, Theresa Rui Si Goh, of Singapore and Anna Eames, of the United States.

It is the first time that candidates in both sports were nominated by their respective National Paralympic Committees.

The criteria for selection included strong leadership, accomplishment, knowledge and respect, both on and off the field of play, and experience in and commitment to the advocacy of athlete-related issues.

The mission of the Athlete Representatives is to represent the views of the entire Para swimming/Para powerlifting athletes’ population, including all impairment types, looking for equal gender representation, and making their voices heard.

Inbal Pezaro, of Israel, seen here after winning a bronze medal at London 2012 is one of 11 swimmers hoping to get one of five spots to sit on the newly created World Para Swimming Athlete Advisory Group ©Getty Images

The World Para Swimming and World Para Powerlifting Championships were postponed following a devastating earthquake in Mexico on September 19.

They were rescheduled following close consultation with the Local Organising Committee and the City of Mexico government.

Around 1,200 athletes, officials and staff from 89 countries, plus the Independent Paralympic Athletes’ Team, will compete across both sports, between December 2-8.

The IPC and Agitos Foundation launched a global fundraising campaign to support UNICEF’s humanitarian efforts in Mexico.

So far over $40,000 (£30,000/€34,000) has been raised.







