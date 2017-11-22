Three-time Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas has become the latest American gymnast to say she was sexually abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Douglas, recently accused of blaming victims after she claimed women should "dress modestly and be classy" to avoid enticing "the wrong crowd", is the third member of the squad which won the team gold medal at London 2012 to speak out.

The 21-year-old is also the fourth Olympic gold medallist to accuse Nassar, due in court tomorrow after he pleaded guilty to Federal child pornography charges, of sexual abuse.

Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, two of the other four team members at London 2012, are among others to have revealed they were the victim of abuse by Nassar.

In a post on Instagram, Douglas hinted that she too had been abused by Nassar before a representative confirmed she was a victim.

She also apologised for her previous claims, which some had interpreted as a criticism of those who have spoken out.

The comments, made last week, were in response to Raisman, who served as the captain of the London 2012 team, revealing on CBS' 60 Minutes programme earlier this month that Nassar abused her.

America's three-time Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas made the admission about being abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar in a post on her Instagram pace ©Instagram

"I want to reiterate my apology for responding the way that I did to a comment one of my team-mates posted," Douglas, also winner of an Olympic team gold medal at Rio 2016, said.

"I know that no matter what you wear, it NEVER gives anyone the right to harass or abuse you.

"It would be like saying that because of the leotards we wore, it was our fault that we were abused by Larry Nassar.

"I didn’t publicly share my experiences as well as many other things because for years we were conditioned to stay silent and honestly some things were extremely painful."

It comes after Jessica Howard, the US national rhythmic gymnastics champion from 1999 to 2001, and Jeanette Antolin, a Pan American Games silver medallist, also revealed they had been the victim of sexual abuse on the 60 Minutes programme in February.

Atlanta 1996 gold medallist Dominique Moceanu and Sydney 2000 bronze medallist Jamie Dantzscher joined Howard in testifying in March to a Senate Committee in Washington D.C., with the aim of protecting young athletes from abuse.

Dantzscher also filed a lawsuit against Nassar in California last September as "Jane Doe".

The scandal in the sport led to the resignation of USA Gymnastics chief executive Steve Penny in March of this year.

Penny has since been replaced by Kerry Perry as President and chief executive, while USA Gymnastics have also undergone an independent review.

It was commissioned by USA Gymnastics and conducted by Deborah Daniels, a former Federal prosecutor, who spent a significant portion of her career prosecuting child sexual offenders, and scrutinised the organisation's methods.

USA Gymnastics approved a new safe sport policy as a result of the recommendations made by the review.