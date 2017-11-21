Guam's Richard Lai, Julio Rocha of Nicaragua and Venezuela's Rafael Esquivel have been banned for life by FIFA after they pleaded guilty to corruption charges in the United States.

All three were given life bans by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee.

Lai, a former member of FIFA's Audit and Compliance Committee who also led his country's Football Association, pleaded guilty to two charges of wire fraud conspiracy in front of US District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn in April.

He revealed he had received nearly $1 million (£773,000/€915,000) in bribes from a high-ranking sporting official.

Lai's guilty plea implicated key powerbroker Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees and the head of the Olympic Council of Asia.

Sheikh Ahmad, who denies wrongdoing, was identified in the indictment of Lai as "co-conspirator number two".

The Kuwaiti official then resigned from all of his footballing roles, including as a member of FIFA's ruling Council.

He also relinquished his roles on the FIFA Reform Committee and the Asian Football Confederation Executive Committee.

Julio Rocha pleaded guilty to corruption charges back in December 2016 ©Getty Images

Rocha, the former President of the Nicaraguan Football Association and a former FIFA development officer, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy in December 2016.

He admitted receiving bribes in exchange for awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to FIFA World Cup qualifier matches.

Esquivel, a former President of the Venezuelan Football Association who also served as a vice-president of the South American Football Confederation, pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud conspiracy and three counts of money laundering conspiracy in November of last year.

The 71-year-old and Rocha were both arrested in dawn raids in Zurich in May 2015 and have since been extradited to the US.

"The Adjudicatory Chamber found Mr Lai, Mr Rocha and Mr Esquivel guilty of having violated article 21 (bribery and corruption) of the FIFA Code of Ethics," the Adjudicatory Chamber said in a statement.

"As a consequence, the officials are banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at national and international level.

"Additionally, appropriate fines in relation to the amounts of the bribes that they have admitted having taken have been imposed on the officials."



