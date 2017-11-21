The German Ice Hockey Association (DEB) and the country’s 28--team two division ice hockey league Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) have extended their partnership until 2026.

The agreement is designed to allow the nation to focus on the development of ice hockey in Germany with particular attention to the development of "Powerplay26", which has an ambition to make Germany a regular medal contender at international events until 2026.

The contract was signed during the recent Deutschland Cup in Augsburg.



“It is a very ambitious goal but not impossible,” said DEB President and member of the International Ice Hockey Federation Council, Franz Reindl.

“Stability and continuity are important for our sport, both on the national and international level.

"The close collaboration on and off the ice makes sense and creates synergies for better marketing.”

The agreement was signed during the during the Deutschland Cup in Augsburg where Dan Sexston, of the US, is seen here in action against Germany ©Getty Images

DEL Chairman Jurgen Arnold added that the partnership will allow for player development, particularly in the youth ranks.

“Together we have already started a lot," he said.

"It is important to find sustainable structures in the areas where the DEB and DEL have interfaces like it is the case for the national team and youth development,”



The two parties are in the fourth season of their current contract and have extended it long before it was due to expire.

The agreement brings the biggest German stakeholders together and also clears the procedure for players joining the national team, international relations, transfers, officiating, youth hockey and financial support.



All 14 clubs of the DEL and the 14 DEL2 clubs have in the meantime become official members of the DEB.



