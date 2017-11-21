Bob Howden has been re-elected as British Cycling President for a further three years, having stood unopposed for the position.

The official will serve a second term in the post, although the role is largely ceremonial as it no longer carries a position on the organisation’s Board.

Howden had stood down as the Board’s chairman in January, with his handling of Jess Varnish’s complaint against former technical director Shane Sutton having been criticised.

Changes to the British Cycling constitution resulted in the change in the role of the organisation’s President.

The changes, which were approved at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in June, were required to comply with the Code for Sports Governance, introduced by the Government.

Wendy Cull, Graham Elliott, George Gilbert and Richard Lodge were elected in the first National Council since the changes.

The latter will serve a three-year term, while Cull and Gilbert will hold their posts for a two-year period.

Elliott was elected for one year.

They will replace Richard Kennedy, Tony Barry, Colin Docker and Charlie Jackson on the Board.

Appointments of Board members nominated by Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and the English regions were also approved.

Alasdair Maclennan was put forward by Scottish Cycling and Nick Smith by Welsh Cycling, while Peter King was put forward by the English regions.

The appointments came after an amendment to create the roles at the EGM back in June.

Changes to the structure of the British Cycling Board were approved in June to meet Governance requirements ©Getty Images

“I would like to offer warm congratulations to those elected and thank all of our National Councillors,” said Julie Harrington, British Cycling chief executive.

“Participation in the governance of our sport by people elected by the membership is essential to ensuring British Cycling maintains close links with the grassroots and the thousands of volunteers who give up their time for nothing and on whom the sport depends.”

With Cull, Harrington, Marion Lauder and Alex Russell holding positions on the Board, British Cycling have reached the Government target of achieving 30 per cent representation of each gender.

The passing of the reforms earlier this year had come as a relief to British Cycling.

Howden had claimed that without funding the sport “could be lost to an entire generation”.

A failure to pass the reform measures earlier this year would have thrown their chances of receiving £43 million ($56 million/€49 million) in funding from Sport England and UK Sport into jeopardy.

Earlier this month, British Cycling chairman Jonathan Browning announced he would stand down from his role on December 1, with the Governance Code requiring an independent chair be appointed.

He became chairman in February when succeeding Howden, but will now return to his previous role as a non-executive director on the British Cycling board.

Browning will be up for re-election on March 31, with the potential of serving a further two terms.