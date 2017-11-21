After several years as an official with the Philippine Committee of Fitness and Bodybuilding (PCBF), former international bodybuilder Rowena Walters has been appointed as President of the organisation.

In a statement on the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) website, the PCBF said: "We are sure that, under her capable leadership, the Philippine Committee of Fitness and Bodybuilding will have success and will continue boosting our sports under the structure of IFBB and the Asian Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding."

Rowena Walters, left, with IFBB President Dr. Rafael Santonja ©IFBB

The most recent IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships were held in Benidorm in Spain earlier this month.

Iran finished top of the medal table having won six golds, five silvers and three bronzes.

The Philippines did not win a medal.