Qualifier Chen Xingtong produced a huge shock by lifting the Women’s Singles title at the 2017 ITTF World Tour Swedish Open.

The 20-year-old Chinese player demonstrated superb skills that brought gasps of admiration from the crowd in the Eriksdalshallen, in Stockholm, as she beat compatriot, Ding Ning, the top seed and reigning Olympic and World champion, in a seven-game thriller.

She recorded an 11-9, 15-13, 10-12, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9 victory and afterwards struggled to contain her emotion.

"I’m so happy to have won," she said.

"I was losing in the seventh game but I kept fighting.

"You must never give up.

Chen Xingtong, of China, produced a huge shock to collect the 2017 ITTF World Tour Swedish Open ©Getty Images

"Ding Ning made many changes when serving which caused some difficulties.

"I think my forehand top spin down the parallel was key feature.”

The victory marks a second career win for Chen Xingtong who won the first event of 2017, in Hungary, in late January.

She had had to come through a tough draw having beaten Chen Meng, listed at number two on the current Women’s World Rankings in the quarter-finals and then Zhu Yuling,who occupies top spot, in the last four.

Second seed Xu Xin also produced a shock to collect the Men’s Singles title against top seed, Fan Zhendong: 6-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6, 11-2.

“Fan Zhendong was the favourite before the match started," Xu Xin said.

"We know each other so well; we know each other’s style of play.

"After I lost the first game it was important that I paid attention to the details, the short play; as the match progressed I became more active, more positive.”

China’s Fan Zhendong and Xu Xin, winners of the Men’s Singles title earlier in the year at the 2017 World Championships in Düsseldorf, added to their silverware collection in Sweden.

The second seeds beat Hong Kong’s Ho Kwan Kit and Wong Chun Ting, the third seeds, in four games: 6-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8.

Japan’s second seeds Hina Hayata and Mima Ito won the Women’s Doubles against Chen Meng and Zhu Yuling, reigning Asian champions and silver medallists earlier in the year at the 2017 World Championships in Düsseldorf; in four games: 11-8, 1-11, 11-9, 11-9.







