The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has offered its condolences to the family of three-time Olympic gold medallist Naim Süleymanoğlu, who has died at the age of 50.

The Turk's death comes after he had been placed into intensive care at the Memorial Atasehir Hospital in Istanbul.

Süleymanoğlu underwent a successful liver transplant early last month.

He had previously been placed into intensive care on September 25 due to liver failure.

Nicknamed "Pocket Hercules" due to his short stature, Süleymanoğlu became a global star after setting six world records.

The first of his three Olympic gold medals came at Seoul 1988, where he outlifted the winner of the weight class above him.

Naim Süleymanoğlu won the last of his three Olympic gold medals at Atlanta 1996 ©Getty Images

Süleymanoğlu managed a world record-breaking total of 342.5 kilograms in the men’s 60kg category, while East Germany’s Joachim Kunz posted 340kg to claim the men’s 67.5kg title.

Olympic gold medals were also won by Süleymanoğlu in the 60kg division at Barcelona 1992 and 64kg category at Atlanta 1996.

The seven-time world champion was named the best weightlifter of the 20th century and received an Olympic Order in 2001.

Süleymanoğlu was also a member of the IWF Hall of Fame.

Among those to attend Süleymanoğlu’s funeral was Greece’s Valerios Leonidis, who finished runner-up to him at Atlanta 1996.

Also present was Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yıldırm, Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Çavuşoğlu and Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak.