Business associations have vowed to support the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in areas such as ticket sales and promotion, according to the South Korea Employers Federation (KEF).

The KEF claim the six associations will cooperate with the Organising Committee before and during the Games, scheduled to run from February 9 to 25, to ensure the event is a success.

In a statement to South Korean news agency Yonhap, the KEF said the business groups would buy tickets for their employees amid dismal sales for both the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

An update last month showed only 30.3 per cent of the 1.07 million tickets which organisers hope to sell for next year's Games have been snapped up.

The business groups are hoping a successful winter Olympics will play a role in generating jobs and promoting the tourism industry ©Getty Images

The update also revealed that as few as 20.7 per cent of the 760,000 tickets available for the South Korean general public have been sold.

The business associations - the KEF, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Korea International Trade Association, the Federation of Korean Industries, the Korea Federation of SMEs and the Association of High Potential Enterprises of Korea - have also backed the Winter Olympic and Paralympic effort in other areas.

This includes pledging to sponsor promotional events and provide other residential facilities.

Promotion has been one of the key concerns from the International Olympic Committee amid a perceived lack of interest in the event in South Korea.

Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee Hee-beom said a successful Games would help the South Korean economy make another leap forward and enhance the image of the country.

The associations hope hosting the Games will play a role in generating jobs and promoting the tourism industry.