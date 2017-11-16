Djibouti and Gabon have been barred from participating at the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after both teams withdrew from qualification for the 2018 tournament.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the two sides would not be able to compete at the second-tier competition in Ethiopia after breaching their statutes.

The decision was taken at a meeting in Rabat prior to the draw for the 2018 event, reallocated to Morocco after CAF stripped Kenya of the hosting rights, which is due to take place tomorrow.

Gabon had been due to play Equatorial Guinea in August but pulled out just before the match.

Djibouti suffered a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Ethiopia in July and then decided not to travel for the return leg a week later.

The withdrawals have led to sanctions from the CAF, whose statutes read: "Any association declaring forfeit after the start of the matches is liable to a fine of $10,000 (£7,600/€8,500).

"It will also not be allowed to participate in the next edition of the CHAN."

Gabon and Djibouti have both been sanctioned for withdrawing from qualifiers ©Getty Images

The Djibouti Football Federation has also been ordered to pay an extra $10,000 fine as CAF's statutes impose the sanction when a team plays the first leg at home and refuses to travel for the second leg.

The money will be given to the Ethiopian Football Federation as compensation.

"In accordance with the provisions of Article 59 of the regulations of the Total African Nations Championship, the Organising Committee at its meeting on Wednesday, 15 November 2017, in Rabat, decided to suspend Gabon and Djibouti from the next edition of the CHAN scheduled for 2020," CAF said in a statement.

"Few days prior to their qualifier against Equatorial Guinea, specifically 5 August 2017, the Gabon Football Federation sent a letter of withdrawal from the competition.

"On the other hand, the Djibouti Football Federation also communicated its withdrawal on 17 July 2017."

The African Nations Championship only features players on the books of club sides from the continent.