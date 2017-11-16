FIFA have confirmed the seeding pots for the Russia 2018 World Cup draw after Peru became the final nation to book their place in the showpiece event.

Peru progressed courtesy of the intercontinental playoffs, having finished fifth in South American qualification.

Following a goalless draw against New Zealand, who were hoping to be the sole Oceania qualifiers, Peru were the clear favourites heading into a home tie in their capital Lima.

Jefferson Farfan gave Peru the lead in the 27th minute of the match at the Estadio Nacional, before holding up the shirt of his compatriot Paolo Guerrero.

Guerrero, Peru’s top scorer in qualifying, was suspended earlier this month after a positive drug test in September.

Christian Ramos scored from close range in the second half to seal a 2-0 victory for the hosts, sending Peru to their first World Cup since the 1982 tournament in Spain.

The second intercontinental playoff had seen reigning Asian Cup champions Australia claim a 3-1 victory over Honduras in the second leg in Sydney.

A hat-trick from Mile Jedinak helped secure Australia’s place in a fourth straight World Cup.

Denmark were also inspired by a hat-trick by Christian Eriksen in their 5-1 win over the Republic of Ireland in their European playoff match.

Northern Ireland fared no better than their near neighbours, as they were unable to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Switzerland to miss out on the tournament.

The major surprise in the European playoffs was the failure of Italy to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1958, after they were beaten 1-0 by Sweden over two legs.

The result has resulted in Italian coach Gian Piero Ventura being sacked.

Croatia’s 4-1 victory in their first leg against Greece proved enough to take them through, with both teams then playing out a goalless draw in the second match.

A goalless draw also saw Tunisia into the finals for the first time since 2006, with the draw against Libya placing them at the top of Group A in African qualifying.

Morocco sealed a 2-0 win over the Ivory Coast to qualify as the winners of Group C, while Senegal topped Group D after beating South Africa 2-1 in a replayed match.

FIFA had ordered the tie, initially won by South Africa, to be replayed over concerns over match manipulation.

Reportedly Bukina Faso have appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after deeming their chances of qualifying had been affected by the change.

With the 32 team line-up currently confirmed, subject to Bukina Faso’s appeal, FIFA have released the pots for the draw, which have been based on country’s world rankings in October.

Hosts Russia will be joined by current holders Germany in Pot 1, alongside Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France.

Pot 2 is headed by 2010 winner Spain, as well as final qualifiers Peru.

Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Colombia have also been placed in the pot.

Denmark, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal and Iran will feature in Pot 3, along with tournament debutants Iceland.

Fellow debutants Panama feature in Pot 4, as well as Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

The draw will take place at the Kremlin on December 1.

No team can draw another from their own confederation, with the exception of teams from UEFA.