Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov stormed into the semi-finals of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour Finals after a convincing win over Belgium’s David Goffin.

Both players entered the match on a high, following victories in their opening matches at the O2 Arena in London.

Dimitrov built on the momentum from his victory over Austria’s Dominic Thiem, as he controlled proceedings in the first set.

The 26-year-old immediately broke Goffin and refused to allow his opponent back into set, with the Bulgarian quickly taking the opener 6-0.

Goffin achieved a landmark victory when overcoming world number one Rafael Nadal in his first match, but he proved unable to find the form which took him to the success over the Spaniard.

A fourth successive break of the Belgian’s serve put Dmitrov in control at the start of the second set.

While Goffin was able to secure his first games of the match, he failed to prevent Dmitrov from wrapping up a comfortable 6-0, 6-2 win.

“You have days like that,” said Dmitrov.

“I work for those days.

“It's very nice when they come on such an occasion.

“I'm very humbled to win that match because I just wanted to come out and compete today.”

David Goffin remains in contention for the semi-finals despite his loss ©Getty Images

The result ensured Dimitrov progressed from the Pete Sampras group to the semi-finals.

Thiem is due to play Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the second group match of the day.

Busta has joined the tournament as a replacement for Nadal, who pulled out due to a knee injury after his defeat to Goffin.

Six-time champion Roger Federer is already through to the last four, after two straight wins in the Boris Becker group.

The Swiss star will meet Marin Cilic tomorrow, with the Croatian out of contention.

American Jack Sock and Germany’s Alexander Zverev will compete for second spot in the group, which would see them into the semi-finals.

