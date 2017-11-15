Doping, corruption, match-fixing and gambling are just some of the serious issues facing world sport and they will all be tackled at a ground-breaking conference in Wales.

Sport Wales and Swansea University will jointly host the Sports Ethics and Integrity Conference at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on November 23.

Among the speakers will be David Howman, Head of the International Association of Athletic Federation's (IAAF) Integrity Unity, UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl and Mike Peters, the International Paralymoic commitee's (IPC) Head of Integrity.

Delegates and speakers will also be in attendance from a number of global organisations such as the International Ice Hockey Federation, Dutch Anti-Doping, UK Anti-Doping and the UK Gambling Commission.

“These are incredibly important and challenging times for sport in relation to governance, ethics and integrity,” said Brian Davies, Director of Elite Sport at Sport Wales.

“This conference is focusing on issues that are relevant across the world of sport.

"Allegations of cheating, corruption and poor governance have become all too familiar in reports about the state of sport across the globe.

“These issues matter, which is why it is imperative we bring them to an open debate on the challenges being faced and how we can explore tackling them in the future.”

David Howman, head of the IAAF's Integrity Unity will present a keynote speech on protecting athletes' rights ©Getty Images

Topics that are to be debated include the development of integrity teams, exploring the effectiveness of current approaches to anti-doping in Europe and prevention, the gambling industry and information sharing, developing a global integrity code and what role the UK could play in setting standards.

Swansea University has recently established a Masters course in sports integrity, a world first innovation for sports administration and governance.

Professor Mike McNamee, from Swansea University, will co-chair the day’s discussions.

For more information the conference and to book visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sports-ethics-and-integrity-conference-tickets-38389059711

Sport Wales are responsible for developing and promoting sport and physical activity in Wales.

They are the main adviser on sporting matters to the Welsh Government and are responsible for distributing National Lottery funds to both elite and grassroots sport in Wales.



