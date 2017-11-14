Japanese stars set meeting and world junior records in home water on the opening day of the penultimate leg of the 2017 International Swimming Federation World Cup in Tokyo.

Teenager Rikako Ikee produced one of the performances of the day in the women's 50 metres butterfly final at the Tatsumi International Swimming Center.

The 17-year-old clocked a world junior record time of 25.14 to break her previous mark of 25.73.

It proved enough for third place behind two of the biggest names in the sport.

Sweden's three-time reigning world champion Sarah Sjöström won in 24.65 as Dutch rival Ranomi Kromowidjojo took second place in 24.81.

More home success came in the men's 200m individual medley when Daiya Seto took a tenth of a second of the World Cup record previously held by fellow countryman Kosuke Hagino.

Seto clocked 1:51.40 to win by over three seconds in front of another team-mate in Takehuru Fujimori, who touched in 1:54.49.

Keita Sunama completed a home sweep with third place in 1:55.16.

Sjöström also claimed a 200m freestyle win when touching in 1:52.94 to comfortably beat Australia's Cate Campbell, second in 1:54.69, and China's Bingjie Lie, third in 1:54.91.

Sarah Sjöström was a double winner on the opening day of competition ©Getty Images

The 2017 FINA World Cup is made up of eight legs in all.

Moscow, Berlin, Eindhoven, Hong Kong and Doha all played host to a leg prior to Beijing.

South Africa’s Chad Le Clos and Sjöström topped the respective men’s and women’s standings for cluster one, which included the Moscow, Berlin and Eindhoven legs.

Cluster two, which included the Hong Kong and Doha legs, was won by Le Clos and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszú.

The finale in Singapore is due to take place on Saturday (November 18) and Sunday (November 19).

Le Clos and Hosszú were among other winners today.

Le Clos won the men's 50m butterfly in 22.49.

Belarus' Pavel Sankovich took second place in 22.81 while Ukraine's Andrii Govorov finished a further 0.15 behind in third.

Hosszú touched first in the 400m individual medley in 4:22.05 in front of two home swimmers.

Yui Okhashi finished almost six seconds behind in second place, in 4:27.82, while Sakiko Shimizu clocked 4:29.06 for bronze.