A decision on the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games sport programme will be made in early 2019, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has confirmed.

The IPC have announced a 14 month process will begin shortly, with recognised international federations not on the programme having until next Tuesday (November 21) to declare their interest.

Each of the 22 sports on the Tokyo 2020 programme will be able to suggest additional disciplines for inclusion.

Athletics, archery, boccia, canoeing, cycling, equestrian, football 5-a side, goalball, judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting and sitting volleyball are currently on the programme.

They are joined by swimming, table tennis, triathlon, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis.

Para-badminton and taekwondo will make their debuts at Tokyo 2020, with the sports replacing sailing and football seven-a-side for the Games.

The IPC deemed sailing and football seven-a-side did not fulfil their handbook's minimum criteria for worldwide reach back in January 2015, when their last process concluded.

This dictates that "only team sports widely and regularly practiced in a minimum of 24 countries and three IPC regions will be considered for inclusion in the Paralympic Games and for individual sports a minimum of 32 countries in three IPC regions".

Both sports are likely to pursue places at Paris 2024, with World Sailing President Kim Andersen calling on the organisation to maintain its momentum as it seeks to be re-included at the Games.

The international federations for powerchair football, golf, handball, hockey, surfing, flying disc, modern pentathlon, arm wrestling, karate, cerebral palsy football, sailing and sport climbing are also permitted to apply.

They are the 12 summer sports with IPC recognised federations, while the International Federation for Intellectual Impairment are also eligible to submit applications.

Sailing will hope to be in consideration after being dropped for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"We believe that the application process to be included in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games sport programme will be the most competitive yet with up to 35 International Federations and International Organisations of Sport for the Disabled all vying for places," said Andrew Parsons, IPC President.

"In line with the growth of the Paralympic Games, the standard and development of all Para-sports have increased as well in recent years.

"As a result, we are conducting the most comprehensive application process in Paralympic history to ensure that the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games features the best possible sports with the strongest global appeal.

"For the last 24 months the IPC's Paralympic Games Committee together with the IPC Management Team has been working hard to determine the criteria sports must meet in order to be included in the Paralympic Games.

"The result is that no sport is guaranteed its place at Paris 2024.

"The IPC Governing Board aims to shape a competitive and attractive sports programme that will inspire and excite the world in 2024."

Following the initial phase, in which sports declare their interest, the IPC Governing Board will meet at their headquarters in Bonn on January 27, 2018.

They will determine which new sports and disciplines are eligible to advance to the second phase of the application process.

From February 2018, those approved will be invited to complete a comprehensive application pack by July 2018, along with the existing sports on the programme.

Sports on the Tokyo 2020 programme will be able to apply for additional disciplines to be added for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

According to the IPC, the pack features a series of questions that aims to give the IPC detailed information regarding each sport’s governance, rules and regulations, associated costs, anti-doping programme compliance and activities, worldwide reach, quadrennial competition programme and procedures to ensure athlete welfare.

Parsons has stressed applicants must seek to boost the participation of women and help reduce costs of staging the Games.

"We strongly support the International Olympic Committee's commitment to stimulate women's participation and involvement in sport by creating more opportunities at the Games," he said.

"The IPC also shares the IOC desire through Olympic Agenda 2020 to closely monitor and reduce the costs of staging the Games.

"All International Federations should be mindful of these two areas when applying."

The IPC state the applications will be thoroughly reviewed by the Governing Board.

A final decision on the programme is then expected to be made in early 2019.