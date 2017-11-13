South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo have vowed to support each nation’s hosting of the Winter Olympics and Asian Games respectively.

The officials held talks during Moon’s visit to Indonesia, which has formed part of an eight-day overseas tour.

Their summit was aimed at enhancing the relationship between the two nations, while they both condemned North Korea’s recent missile tests.

With both nations hosting major sporting events in the coming months, the two Presidents vowed to work together to ensure their success.

South Korea are set to stage the Winter Olympics for the first time, with Pyeongchang 2018 set to take place from February 9 to 25.

It will be followed by the Paralympic Games from March 9 to 18.

Indonesia will host the 2018 Asian Games in the cities of Jakarta and Palembang, with the multi-sport event due to be held between August 18 and September 2.

In a joint statement following the summit, the leaders expressed their hope the two Games would increase exchanges between their populations.

“Reiterating the importance of people-to-people exchanges in the bilateral relationship, the two leaders agreed to facilitate people-to-people exchanges,” the statement read.

“The two leaders expressed their sincere hope that both the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 and the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang will indeed be successfully held, and agreed to support the respective sporting events so that all Asian and global citizens would enjoy those events as peaceful occasions.

“The two leaders agreed to explore ways to utilize those sporting events for facilitation of people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.”

During his visit to Indonesia, President Moon visited an Indonesian shopping centre in Jakarta, where a Pyeongchang 2018 experience zone is located.

He was joined by members of the K-Pop group AOA, who were helping to promote the Games.

At the #PyeongChang2018 promotion event held in a shopping mall in #Jakarta, many visitors had a great time enjoying some winter sports and meeting a popular k-pop girl group #AOA. Thank you all #Indonesia!🇮🇩💕#NowThePhilippines🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/8OI4MOm9UG — PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) November 10, 2017

President Moon called upon South Koreans living in Indonesia to promote the Games.

“I call on all of you here today to act as honorary ambassadors from now on for the Pyeongchang Winter Games,” he said.

“I ask you to promote the upcoming Olympics to your neighbours and friends, and to draw their participation to the sporting festival.

“You’ll be able to explore things in Pyeongchang that you’ve never experienced before, from the magical beauty of winter in Korea to the wishes among Koreans for peace.

“You’ll also be able to see treasures of the nation, as well as traditions and art.”

Pyeongchang 2018 have been hopeful that the South Korean President would be able to boost flagging ticket sales.

China are one of the key nations targeted for ticket sales.

President Moon has reportedly restored ties with the country, following a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Danang, Vietnam.

He has agreed to visit China in December.