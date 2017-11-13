Niue and the Cook Islands have become the latest recipients of the Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton, as the relay continues through the Oceania region.

The island of Niue received the Baton last Tuesday (November 7), where it was greeted by a special "Takalo" by locals.

The Takalo is a traditional war dance conducted on the island, which boasts the smallest population of any Commonwealth nation or territory.

Estimates from the United Nations indicated Niue is home to just 1,620 people.

The island made its Commonwealth Games debut at Manchester 2002 and has competed at every edition since.

They sent 26 athletes to Glasgow 2014 and are hopeful of boasting competitors in weightlifting, lawn bowls, netball and athletics at Gold Coast 2018.

The Baton remained on Niue for three days, before departing to the Cook Islands last Saturday (November 11).

It is currently halfway through its stay, with one of the main festivities having taken place in Victoria Park in Tupapa.

A village festival was held, allowing children from the area to hold the Baton.

Our friends at the #CookIslands showing #QBR2018 their beach volleyball skills! We can't wait to welcome them to the Gold Coast for #GC2018. 🏐💦#SHARETHEDREAM pic.twitter.com/yX3TYvKX23 — Gold Coast 2018 (@GC2018) November 13, 2017

According to the Cook Islands News, children were able to take part in athletics, football, cricket, badminton, rugby and netball as part of the festival.

The Cook Islands have competed at 10 editions of the Commonwealth Games since making their debut at Edmonton in 1978 but are still seeking their first medal.

The Baton is due to remain in the Cook Islands until Thursday (November 16).

Tonga will be the next nation to be visited, with Fiji, Samoa, Tuvalu, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands following.

The Baton will then head to Vanuatu, Norfolk Island and New Zealand.

It will eventually arrive in Australia on Christmas Eve to begin a 100-day tour across the nation, concluding at the Games' Opening Ceremony.

The Baton Relay was launched during Commonwealth Day on March 13 in London, where the Queen handed it to the first Batonbearer, Australian track cycling legend Anna Meares.

Prince Charles is due to remove the message placed into the Baton by Queen Elizabeth, during the Opening Ceremony of Gold Coast 2018 on April 4.