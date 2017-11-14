World Taekwondo (WT) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF) have signed an agreement to promote cooperation between the two bodies.

It was signed by WT President Chungwon Choue and ISF President Laurent Petrynka at the WT office in Lausanne in Switzerland.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) says that the two organisations "share the same values in respect of solidarity, friendship and youth education".

Both recognise "the role played by sport as a factor in ensuring the harmonisation of socialisation, integration and development and education".

The ISF's mission is to "educate through sport" and WT says it has shown over the course of its history how its taekwondo philosophy "extends beyond the field of play and teaches its practitioners universal values".

The MoU follows the announcement that taekwondo will be included on the sports programme for the ISF Gymnasiade 2018 in Morocco, the first time the sport has featured.

British taekwondo star Bianca Walkden has been a role model for emerging talent in the sport ©Getty Images

The event takes place from May 2 to 9 next year.

"Taekwondo is more than a sport: it is a philosophy," said Choue.

"It teaches people self-discipline, respect and understanding while also keeping them physically active and healthy.

"This is why we believe it is such an important sport for young people to engage in and why so many countries around the world have taekwondo as part of their school curriculum.

"The ISF has a huge amount of experience and expertise in developing youth sport and through our partnership with them we look forward to developing youth taekwondo even further and harnessing its power to educate the next generation."