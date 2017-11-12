New Zealand’s Hui Ling Vong beat team-mate Jiayi Zhou in a seven-game marathon to win the girls’ singles title at the International Table Tennis Federation Oceania Continental Qualification event for the Youth Olympic Games and secure her ticket to Buenos Aires 2018.

Vong’s strength and power came out on top over the acrobatic defensive skills of Zhou as she triumphed 13-11, 6-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6, 4-11, 11-7 at the Bendigo Table Tennis Stadium in Australia.

"It was stressful," Vong, who went undefeated throughout the two-day event, said.

"I kept telling myself I can win and that I will win this.

"That was my motivation."

Australia’s Michelle Wu defeated Fiji’s Grace Rosi Yee 11-6, 13-11, 11-2, 11-4 in the third-place play-off.

New Zealand's Nathan Xu came out on top in the boys' singles final ©ITTF/Shannon Robinson

There was also an all-New Zealand boys’ singles final as Nathan Xu overcame Zhao Yanglun 11-3, 11-5, 9-11, 11-2, 12-10 to ensure his passage to Buenos Aires 2018.

Xu relied on his impenetrable backhand and powerful forehand to take the win.

"The hall was really hot so it was both a physical and mental battle out there on the court today," he said.

Australia’s Mateo Dvorani beat compatriot Benjamin Gould 11-3, 12-10, 4-11, 11-7, 11-6 in the third-place play-off.

Buenos Aires 2018 is due to take place from October 6 to 18.

Table tennis is one of 32 sports that will be contested in Argentina’s capital.