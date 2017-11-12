The United States edged favourites South Korea in the men’s 5,000 metres relay with a world record time as action concluded today at the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track World Cup in Shanghai.

The American quartet of J R Celski, John-Henry Krueger, Keith Carroll and Thomas Insuk Hong clocked a time of 6 min 29.052sec at the Oriental Sports Center.

It beat the previous record set by Canada in Calgary in 2012 by more than a second.

South Korea, whose team was made up of Seo Yi Ra, Kwak Yoon Gy, Park Se Yeong and Kim Do Kyoum, were just 0.24 seconds behind in the runners-up spot.

"We’re just happy with everything coming together," Celski, a three-time Olympic medallist, said.

"It’s amazing.

"We work really hard as a team and to see them (team-mates) have hope and go out there and attack the relay like we can win, it builds confidence."

Hosts China and two-time winners Canada crashed with 28 laps remaining.

Canada, whose team featured Samuel Girard, Charles Hamelin, Charle Cournoyer and Pascal Dion, were eventually awarded bronze after China were penalised.

Kim Boutin and Marianne St-Gelais ensured a Canadian one-two in the women's 1,000m final ©ISU

In the men’s 1,000m final, China’s Wu Dajing triumphed in 1:23.380 to add to the 500m gold medal he won yesterday.

Hungary’s Liu Shaolin Sandor finished second in 1:23.622, while brother Liu Shaoang came third in 1:23.894.

The women’s 3,000m relay saw South Korea’s Choi Min Jeong, Shim Suk Hee, Kim Ye Jin and Lee Yu Bin prevail in 4:05.792.

China’s Fan Kexin, Guo Yihan, Zhou Yang and Han Yutong were an extremely close second in 4:05.824.

Italy’s Arianna Fontana, Lucia, Peretti, Cecilia Maffei and Martina Valcepina came third in 4:06.126.

It came after Canada had been penalised.

In the women’s 1,000m final, Kim Boutin led a Canadian one-two with a time of 1:28.885.

Compatriot Marianne St-Gelais finished second in 1:28.937, while Fontana secured bronze for Italy in 1:29.224.

The next leg of the ISU Short Track World Cup series is due to take place in South Korea's capital Seoul from November 16 to 19.