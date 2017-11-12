By Daniel Etchells at the Iceberg Skating Palace in Sochi
Day three of 2017 World Sambo Championships
Timeline
- 6 hours ago: Final day of 2017 World Sambo Championships begins
- 5 hours ago: Home favourite Kiryukhin begins defence of men's 82kg crown with easy win
- 4 hours ago: Defending champion Kiryukhin advances to last eight of men's 82kg event
- 2 hours ago: Line-up for combat men's 68kg final confirmed
- 2 hours ago: Turkmen athlete does sitting protest after suffering defeat in combat men's 90kg semi-finals
- 1 hour ago: Mkhitaryan and Ergeshev advance to combat men's 52kg final
- 1 hour ago: Greece's Ntanatsidis sets up final with defending champion Kiryukhin in men's 82kg category
- 58 minutes ago: Mudranov delights home crowd by reaching men's 62kg final
- 48 minutes ago: Khorkashev to meet defending champion Osipenko in men's over 100kg final
- 28 minutes ago: Bulgaria's Stefanova through to women's 56kg final with home favourite Kazenyk
- 15 minutes ago: Mokhnatkina moves to brink of retaining women's 68kg title
- 43 seconds ago: First session of day three's competition comes to an end
- 5 minutes ago: Georgia's Kebadze through to women's over 80kg final
