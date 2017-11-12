Botswana's Lechedzani Luza has been appointed to the Advisory Commission of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

A silver medallist at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games, he joins South Africa's Natalie du Toit as Africa's representatives on the six member body.

He has chaired the Athletes' Commission of the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) and was the athlete representative on its board from 2013 to 2017.

BNOC chief executive Tuelo Serufho said "We are delighted that one of our own has been appointed into the CGF athlete advisory body, I believe that he will make a meaningful contribution as a former athlete and from his experience serving in the Athlete Commission."

The Advisory Commission is designed to convey the views of athletes to the Executive Board of the CGF, to ensure that the Games provide the best possible sporting experience for all participating athletes.

Luza will serve for four years but is eligible to serve a second term.

The boxer took part in the 2004 Athens Olympics.