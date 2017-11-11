By Daniel Etchells at the Iceberg Skating Palace in Sochi
Day two of 2017 World Sambo Championships
Timeline
- 5 hours ago: Day two of 2017 World Sambo Championships begins
- 5 hours ago: Medallists from last year's World Championships making progress
- 4 hours ago: Two bronze medallists from 2016 to meet in combat men's 82kg quarter-finals
- 3 hours ago: Zharskaya off to a flyer in quest to defend women's 52kg title
- 3 hours ago: Goltsov delights home crowd with successful start to defence of combat men's over 100kg crown
- 2 hours ago: Aleksiyevich wins battle of 2016 bronze medallists to reach combat men's 82kg semi-finals
- 1 hour ago: Line-up for combat men's 62kg final confirmed
- 1 hour ago: Aleksiyevich and Ko to meet in combat men's 82kg final
- 1 hour ago: Defending champion Goltsov through to combat men's over 100kg final
- 1 hour ago: Italy's Perin to face defending champion Matsko in women's 64kg final
- 50 minutes ago: Russia's Vitsina ousts defending champion to reach women's 52kg final
- 33 minutes ago: Tsimashenka avenges 2016 final defeat at hands of Oryashkova to reach women's 80kg final
- 13 minutes ago: Khojazoda and Papou to battle for top honours in men's 74kg
View latest updates