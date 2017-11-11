The Olympic Law, which must be adopted by Paris 2024 under its Host City contract with the International Olympic Committee, is due to be presented to the French Council of Ministers on Wednesday (November 15).

The eight-page, four-chapter document, which includes stringent rulings on commercial activity and security measures, will be presented by the French Minister for Sports Laura Flessel to her Government colleagues.

The Law also contains passages intended to ensure the financial transparency of the Organising Committee.

Subject to assent from the National Assembly, the President and principal directors of Paris 2024 will have to offer a declaration of inheritance and interests to the French authority for ensuring transparency in public life.

It is reported, however, that these statements will not be made public, given that the leaders have not been publicly elected.

According to an article on francsjeux.com, another measure of control provided for in the Olympic Law is that "public or private law legal entities having their headquarters in France responsible for the organisation of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are subject to the audit of the accounts and management of the Court of Accounts".

Under the Olympic Law about to be adopted by Paris 2024, official sponsors will be able to display their images on listed buildings hosting Games events ©Getty Images

The rules also include a series of emergency procedures for the expropriation of buildings, but only for commercial use.

The Law also stipulates that the communities concerned must "concede for free and without competition their public domain to the OCOG".

There will be the customary emphasis on protecting the official partners of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

They will be allowed to "install advertising devices on buildings classified or listed as historical monuments hosting competitions".

Official sponsors will also be eligible to appear "within 500 metres" around the venues, up to 30 days before the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games and 15 days after the Paralympic closing.

Regarding security, the Olympic Law provides that, during Games, there should be Olympic lanes "reserved for the circulation of the vehicles of the services of relief and safety and those of the accredited persons".