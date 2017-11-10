N. Ramachandran has not yet decided whether he will run for a second term as President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) after an apparent recent weakening of his grip on power.

It follows two meetings of the body's Executive Council this week, at which the former World Squash Federation President came under siege by opponents who now make up a majority of the ruling body.

An election is due to be held at an Annual General Meeting in New Delhi on December 14.

International Hockey Federation President Narinder Batra is considered the favourite to stand so long as he is deemed eligible to do so.

"I need some more time to decide whether to fight the elections or not," Ramachandran told Times of India after the meeting.

"I will discuss with my family and take a call on it shortly.

"There were many Presidents before me and each had his own style of work.

"I've taken the decisions for the welfare of the Federation, not for my personal gain.

"And none should compare my way of functioning with others."

This follows Ramachandran accepting a proposal made by 21 of the 27 members of the Council to hold the AGM in New Delhi, rather than the initial choice of Chennai.

It had been expected that an attempt may be made to overthrow Ramachandran during the latest Executive Council meeting.

This did not happen, however, after the official - IOA President since 2014 - appeared to comply with most of their demands.

This included disbanding the Boxing Federation of India, run by former President Abhay Singh Chautala, and deeming the Boxing Federation of India the only legal body permitted to run the sport in the country.

Tensions within the IOA have intensified over recent months.

A first area of disagreement involved an aborted appointment of Chautala and fellow former IOA chief Suresh Kalmadi as honorary life Presidents.

Kalmadi, IOA President from 1996 to 2012, spent 10 months in jail from April 2011 to January 2012 on alleged corruption charges related to his leadership of the of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

He was charged with conspiracy, forgery and misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act, but is yet to face trial.

Chautala was elected IOA President in 2012 but left the post and was replaced by Ramachandran after the IOA were suspended by the International Olympic Committee for Government interference in the election.



