Former Peruvian Olympic Committee (COP) President José Quiñones has defended himself against corruption allegations after being fiercely criticised by his successor, Pedro del Rosario Delgado.

Quiñones was banned last December by Peru's national sports court from holding any sporting position in the country for five years and was replaced as COP President in June.

He was sanctioned for corruption offences including the alleged misuse of public money.

The official remains on the Executive Council of the Association of National Olympic Committee (ANOC) and attended the organisation's General Assembly last week in Prague in that guise.

This promised a furious interjection from del Rosario Delgado, who complained to ANOC President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah and then was granted special dispensation to speak during a PanAmSports General Assembly held during the week.

He duly delivered a lengthy speech highlighting the "tricky, chaotic and critical" situation that he had inherited at COP, which he claims was $4 million (£3 million/€3.4 million) in debt due to his predecessor's management, before criticising Quiñones' "non acceptable" appearance in Prague earlier in the week.

"We have to make sure that people account for what they have done," he concluded

"I solve problems by seizing the bull by the horns and the first thing that must be done is to ask this gentleman to step-down."

PanAmSports President Neven Ilic duly convened their freshly formed Ethics Commission - chaired by Grenada Olympic Committee President, Royston La Hee - to "see what action needs to be taken" against Quiñones.

Only the ANOC General Assembly, however, have the power to remove a sitting Council member and, because this did not happen last week, he remains eligible to serve in the position for a further year.

Quiñones, also a vice-president of the International Weightlifting Federation and is the South American representative on the World Rowing Council, denies wrongdoing and believes he is not being given the chance to defend himself.

Pedro del Rosario Delgado, sixth from left, was elected Peruvian Olympic Committee President in June ©COP

"In my opinion and in the opinion of my lawyers, my fundamental rights to due process and a fair trial were not respected," he told insidethegames.

"As an anecdote, I mention that in Peru, no resolution - in the administrative - office is final in the first instance because there is the right to appeal.

"However, the Peruvian Sports Court issued a statement indicating that having exhausted the first instance, that was enough to consider me sanctioned, without having a second instance.

"Moreover, the President of that court came out in the media commenting on my case when the two instances had not yet been exhausted, which shows the bias against me.

"I must point out that the alleged sanction against me has unique effects and exclusively in Peru, so by this I mean that that court has no international jurisdiction and will never have it.

"In the same way, I must clarify that the sanction was given at administrative level and in my right as a Peruvian citizen I have taken the case to the Judicial Power that represents the ideal instance to decide if the sanction is valid or not.

"I am convinced that the Peruvian judicial system will give me the right and I will be granted the justice that I was denied during the last year.

"On the other hand, we all have the right to a fair trial and due process.

"It is very unfair this type of attacks that not only distort a lot of information, which also occur in my absence without allowing me to defend myself."

Quiñones, a close ally of Peruvian International Olympic Committee member Ivan Dibos, was an instrumental figure in Lima securing hosting rights for this year's IOC Session as well as for the 2019 Pan American Games.

José Quiñones, third left, remains a member of the ANOC Executive Council ©Getty Images

His political downfall seemingly began when COP spent money allocated for a $3.3 million (£2.5 million/€3 million) payment in 2014 owed to PanAmSports, then known as the Pan American Sports Organization, on another outstanding debt relating to the 2013 South American Youth Games.

No more money was allocated and the dispute rumbled on for three years before Ilic negotiated a deal in which the continental body would be re-allocated a share of marketing rights from the Peruvians in return for not receiving the debt.

Quiñones claimed that his "only intention is to put at the service of sport the best of my abilities as a professional and as a human being" when asked if he intended to remain on the ANOC Executive Council.

He denied that he is responsible for $4 million debts at the COP.

"I do not agree, the debts assumed by the Peruvian NOC during my presidency were contracted with the commitment of the past Peruvian government to deliver approximately $20 million to the NOC," he told insidethegames.

"These Government commitments were approved by decrees and laws during 2013 and 2014, which despite having been declared of national interest never became real.

"It is for these reasons and for unfulfilled promises by the Government of that time that there are debts and not another.

"Moreover, during my permanence as President, the NOC continuously demanded that the past Government has not gave the promised money, to the point that at the beginning of 2016 we sued the State for lack of payment.

"These claims are still ongoing.

"I hope that the new administration of the NOC will make use of these just claims, since the indicated money was committed by the last Government to carry out a series of sports events commissioned to the NOC, the same ones that were carried out successfully, despite not having received the funds committed and decreed."