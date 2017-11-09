McDonald's Korea have announced plans to build a restaurant in the shape of a hamburger, French fries and beverages near the Gangneung Olympic Park for Pyeongchang 2018.

It has been claimed the restaurant will resemble the shape of one of their value meals.

Construction has reportedly begun, with the 479 square metres store set to be ready for the Games.

The restaurant will be located near the Gangneung Olympic Park, scheduled to host ice events at the Winter Olympic Gamess.

It will be one of two McDonald’s located in the area, with another being established in the Athletes’ Village.

McDonald's has been a sponsor of every Olympics since the Winter Games at Innsbruck in 1976.

They were a founding member of The Olympic Programme when it was launched in 1985, a scheme giving them exclusive global marketing rights and opportunities in their category.

The fast food giants ended their worldwide partnership with immediate effect in June, despite having extended their agreement with the IOC for a further eight years back in 2012.

McDonald's ended their long-term partnership with the IOC earlier this year ©Getty Images

McDonald’s are continuing to sponsor Pyeongchang 2018 with domestic marketing rights in South Korea only.

"McDonald's opened its first store here in 1988, the year of the Seoul Summer Olympics," said Joh Ju-yeon, McDonald's Korea managing director, according to the Korea Times.

"The Pyeongchang Olympics therefore is special for us.

"All of our employees and franchisees are very proud of themselves, because they can help Korean and worldwide customers enjoy the Pyeongchang Olympics."

Workers for the restaurants were reportedly hired in August, with 260 jobs having been created.

Employees are likely to receive hotel accommodation and free tickets to some sports.