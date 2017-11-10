Hassan Moustafa is set to be re-elected unopposed as President of the International Handball Federation (IHF) when the world governing body holds its 36th Ordinary Congress in Antalya this weekend.

The Egyptian has been President of the IHF since 2000, when he succeeded Austria’s Erwin Lanc.

The 73-year-old meets all the criteria for re-election and it is therefore considered a formality that he will extend his reign through to 2021.

At the last election in 2013, Moustafa received 90 per cent of the votes, despite his mandate being overshadowed by allegations in Germany that he improperly received €602,000 (£534,000/$700,000) in consulting fees in 2007 for the awarding of television contracts.

Also due to be elected in the Turkish city is a first vice-president, treasurer, two members of the Executive Committee, and two internal IHF auditors, as well as one substitute.

Additionally, the chairman position on various IHF Commissions will be designated, including those for Organising and Competitions, Coaching and Methods, Development, Arbitration, and Ethics.

Vice-presidents and Council members of Continental Federations will also be confirmed, as will the chairman of the Athletes’ Commission.

Reports on changes to the rules and regulations of handball will be given at the IHF Congress ©Getty Images

Along with the elections, another important part of the Congress will be the addressing of various motions and reports on changes to the rules and regulations ratified by the IHF Council.

Confirmation of the IHF activities programme and the awarding of the men’s and women’s Junior and Youth World Championships up to 2022 are among the other highlights.

The time and place of the next Congress, to be held in 2019, will also be scheduled and the IHF President’s Development Award and Honours will be presented.

In 2015, the Ordinary Congress and Extraordinary Congress took place in Russian city Sochi, where seven nations became full Member Federations; American Samoa, Equatorial Guinea, Kosovo, Nauru, Palau, South Sudan and Tonga.

This year, the Congress will vote on four new applications; full IHF membership for Fiji and Jamaica, and associated IHF membership for England and Scotland.

The full agenda for the Ordinary Congress can be accessed by clicking here.