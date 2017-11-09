Rudi Van Den Abbeele of France and Russian Pavel Rozhkov will battle it out for the Presidency of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS), it has been announced.

The two officials were the only nominations for IWAS President.

It came after the organisation have announced their nominees for President, vice-president and the Executive Board.

Van den Abbeele and Rozhkov are both in contention to replace current IWAS President Paul DePace.

DePace is not standing for re-election after serving two four-year terms.

A total of 15 names, from across the world have have been put forward for board positions after a "fantastic response" from the membership, according to a a statement on the governing body's website.

"The call for nominations received a fantastic response from the IWAS Membership, culminating in the nomination of 15 individuals from Asia, Africa and Europe," the statement read.

Votes will be cast at the IWAS General Assembly alongside the IWAS World Games on December 2 in Vila Real de Santo Antonio in Portugal.

Estonia's Keit Jaanimagi is among the nominees for the member at large positions ©Facebook

Van Den Abbeele is nominated for President and vice president, as is Rozhkov, who is also nominated for member at large.

Chinese Taipei's Chen Lee Chou is nominated for vice president and member at large, as is Tariq Ahmad Bin Khadim Al Nuaimi, of the United Arab Emirates and Denmark's Karl Vilhelm Nielsen.

Ten nominations were received for solely member posts.

These are Ana Srsen of Croatia, Dina and Ina Sotiriadi, both of Greece, Ernesta Strydom of South Africa, Frederic Delpy of France, Ilia Laov of Bulgaria, Keit Jaanimagi of Estonia, Maryam Shokouh of Iran, Nikolay Shudeyko of Belarus, Hungarian Pal Szekeres and Radka Kucirkova of the Czech Republic.

Swimmer Jaanimagi works with the Estonian Paralympic Committee and is involved with the US Department of State's Global Sport Mentoring Programme.

The current IWAS Executive Board is made up of President DePace, vice president Nielsen, treasurer Bob Paterson and members at large: Dina Sotiriadi, Tariq Sultan Almansouri, Van den Abbeele, Kucirkova and Rozhkov.