The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has revised the proposed rules for allocating Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota places as it aims to achieve full gender equality.

This was one of several agenda points approved during the world governing body’s recent Executive Committee meeting in Munich.

It will be forwarded to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for final approved with this expected to happen in February 2018.

The ISSF is striving to achieve full gender equality - both in terms of events and quota places.

At Tokyo 2020, there will be 180 men and 180 women, participating in three mixed team, and six men’s and six women’s individual events.

According to the proposed rule, quota place allocation will start from the 2018 ISSF World Championships, which is due to be held in Changwon in South Korea from August 31 through to September 14.

The proposed process also includes some quota places to be assigned through world rankings.

Full details of the allocation process are due to be published as soon as a final decision on the matter is received from the IOC.

In June, ISSF President Olegario Vázquez Raña warned it would be "almost impossible" for some of the events axed from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic programme to be reinstated for future editions of the Games.

Vázquez Raña was speaking after members of the ISSF approved the establishment of a forum, comprised of key stakeholders within the sport such as coaches, member federations and athletes, to look into possible changes to the sport's Olympic programme beyond Tokyo 2020.

One of the key tasks of the group will be to assess whether the events which have been cut from Tokyo 2020 can return, possibly as early as 2024.

Mixed team competitions in 10 metres air rifle, 10m air pistol and trap will replace the men's 50m rifle prone, 50m pistol and double trap events in Japan's capital.

The IOC officially gave the green light to the ISSF's proposal, which meets its gender equality requirements, at its Executive Board meeting in Lausanne on June 9.

The changes to the Tokyo 2020 programme have not been universally popular, with the opposition led by ISSF vice-president Luciano Rossi.

A new Championships calendar will be proposed to the ISSF General Assembly in November 2018 ©Getty Images

The ISSF Executive Committee meeting also saw a unanimous decision taken to re-organise the World Cup Final calendar, holding the competition once every two years to not conflict with the Olympic Games and the World Championships.

The ISSF Technical Committee will review the qualification process for the Finals during their next meetings.

At the same time, the Executive Committee approved the possibility for ISSF Championship organisers to schedule Grand Prix competitions in non-Olympic events within the frame of ISSF World Cup and ISSF Junior World Cup stages.

The proposal of the German Shooting Federation to organise a World Master Shooting Championship was also given the go ahead.

These moves fall in the context of a wider re-organisation of the ISSF Championships calendar, which was proposed by the Executive Committee at its meeting in March 2016.

With the aim to rationalise the annual competitions schedule, a new Championships calendar will be proposed to the ISSF General Assembly in November 2018.

This proposal includes both World Championships and Junior World Championships every two years.

In every four-year Olympic cycle, there will be one World Championship each year.

This responds to requests from ISSF member federations and stakeholders, and, at the same time, it is hoped it would improve media exposure for the sport and ease marketing activities both at international and national level.

The Executive Committee also agreed to recommend a series of ISSF rules changes, which will be forwarded to the ISSF Administrative Council for final approval.

This followed a report from ISSF Technical Committee chairman Joerg Brokamp and a presentation delivered by ISSF vice-president Gary Anderson.

The recommendation includes final rules for the new mixed team events that will feature continuous elimination formats.

The Executive Committee, after almost an year of discussion and analysis, decided to recommend that the number of shots and targets in men’s and women’s events be equalised.

This decision will increase the number of shots and targets in women’s events.

ISSF President Olegario Vázquez Raña insists the world governing body is moving forward ©ISSF

"Thank you very much for the positive work we conducted here today," ISSF Vázquez Raña said in his closing remarks.

"I feel very happy that this meeting was working in favour of shooting sport.

"We are moving forward some important steps, ensuring gender equality, rationalising our Championships programme, and responding to our stakeholders, in order to strengthen the shooting sport family."

Following a decision taken by the 2017 ISSF Extraordinary General Assembly, the Executive Committee also reviewed the implementation of the ISSF Forum 2024.

The inclusive forum will serve as a platform of discussion, information and feedback among ISSF bodies and stakeholders.

It will start as an online tool, which is scheduled to be released in the coming months, and will be moderated by Executive Committee member Robert Mitchell.

Additionally, the Executive Committee received a report on the ongoing preparations for the 2018 ISSF Shotgun World Cup stage in Malta, where a new shooting complex is being built.

Despite the construction of the venue experiencing some delays, both the Organising Committee and the ISSF technical delegate for the competition have given assurances that the preparations will be completed according to the schedule.

The complex is due to be finished in March 2018, allowing time for it to be tested and host the competition from June 5 to 15.

The Executive Committee therefore confirmed the allocation of the World Cup stage.