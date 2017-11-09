A new private lounge will be available to athletes and officials leaving Gold Coast Airport after next year's Commonwealth Games, it has been revealed.

Located before security in the airport’s domestic zone, the "GC2018 Airport Lounge" will fuse beach and rainforest design elements to create an outdoor-like space inside the terminal with a uniquely Australian feel.

Gold Coast Airport also plans to install a temporary fast-track immigration facilities for athletes and officials passing through the international terminal.

"We’re aware that many athletes are here purely to compete and won’t necessarily have the chance to get out and explore the Coast and everything it has to offer," Marion Charlton, Gold Coast Airport chief operating officer, said.

"The theming and activations we have incorporated are designed to give people a truly local experience while they’re at the airport.

"Creating a dedicated space for Games Family also relieves potential congestion from the rest of the terminal during Games time."

The private lounge for athletes at Gold Coast Airport will have a uniquely Australian feel, it is promised ©CGA

Gold Coast Airport signed on as an official supplier of Gold Coast 2018 in August.

It will be the official airport of the Games in Gold Coast, due to take place from April 4 to 15, and will be the "gateway to the region" for the event.

A dedicated Gold Coast 2018 shop has also been opened at the Airport.

Gold Coast Airport is owned and operated by Queensland Airports Limited.

It is located 100 kilometres south of Brisbane and is the sixth busiest airport in Australia.

The airport is currently undergoing renovation work, due to be complete by the start of next year's Games.