Ukrainian sprint kayaker Igor Trunov has received a four-year suspension following a positive drug test.

The International Canoe Federation (ICF) state the kayaker returned an “elevated testosterone reading” during an in-competition test in May.

The test came at the opening ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup event of the season in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal.

He won gold in the men’s K4 500 metres event with Daniyil Kuzmin, Kyrylo Cernomorov and Oleh Kukharyk.

The quartet will now be required to hand back their gold medals, with Portugal elevated into first place at their home event.

Hungary and Spain will move into the silver and bronze medal places.

Trunov and Ivan Semykin will lose their K2 500m gold from the event, with Hungary, Spain and Slovakia now occupying the top three places.

The pair will be made to give back their bronze medal in the race from the second World Cup event in Szeged, Hungary.

Spain’s Rodrigo Germade and Óscar Carrera will receive the bronze.

Trunov will also lose his K1 200m silver from Montemor-o-Velho, with Latvia’s Aleksejs Rumjancevs and Kaspars Tiklenieks moving into second and third.

The race was won by Maxime Beaumont of France.

Igor Trunov, right, has been given a four-year ban after a failed drug test ©Getty Images

“The ICF is determined to wipe out cheating in our sport,” said Jose Perurena,” ICF President.

“There is no place for doping in any sport, and we will continue to take a strong stand until the message gets through to athletes; cheat and you will be caught, and you will suffer the consequences.

“We have so many tremendous athletes in canoeing, all clean and working hard to be the best they possibly can.

“We owe it to them, the fans and the sport to maintain our zero-tolerance of doping, and we make no apologies for cracking down hard on athletes who break the rules.”

The case was considered by the ICF doping control panel, who eventually ruled the kayaker should serve a four-year sanction.