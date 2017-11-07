World pole vault record holder Renaud Lavillenie, double Olympic fencing champion Brice Guyart, triple Paralympic champion Marie-Amélie Le Fur and Rio 2016 boxing silver medallist Sarah Ourahmoune will be among 40 high profile French athletes consulting with Paris 2024 at the French elite sports academy, INSEP, tomorrow over athlete involvement in delivering the Games.

Along with the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), the Paris 2024 Committee will, in the first of a series of consultations, seek to exchange ideas and help shape the athletes’ role within the future Organising Committee, which is due to be launched in January 2018.

Le Fur is co-chair of the Paris 2024 bid’s Athletes’ Commission.

Also attending will be Fabien Gilot, Olympic medallist and President of the CNOSF Athletes’ Commission – of which Ourahmoune is vice-president – and Olympic silver medallist and Paris 2024 Education Ambassador Emmeline Ndongue.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, Denis Masseglia, President of the CNOSF, and Jean-Philippe Gatien, Paris 2024 sports director and President of the Board of Directors of INSEP, will use the opportunity to gain feedback from the athletes on their experiences and involvement during the candidate phase, alongside their thoughts on how to maximise the involvement of the sports movement going forward.

Estanguet, three times an Olympic canoeing champion, said: "We are determined to ensure we live up to the promise we made during the candidature phase to keep athletes at the heart of our project.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, on right, pictured getting a pat on the back from French President Emmanuel Macron, will consult with elite French athletes tomorrow to help shape the vision of the Paris 2024 Games ©Getty Images

“It is essential that athletes play a leading role in the development and delivery of the 2024 Games.

“That is why we are hosting this important meeting so that we can take full advantage of the skills, experience and expertise our athletes offer and use their knowledge to help drive forward our plans over the next seven years.”

The themes to be discussed include: the role of athletes in the future Organising Committee; the structure and mission of the Athletes' Commission within the Organising Committee; and the Ambassadors’ Programme.

This meeting will form part of a wider cycle of consultations that will take place between now and the end of the year as Paris 2024 continues to build towards the establishment of the Organising Committee for the Olympic Games early next year.