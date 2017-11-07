India's Mary Kom is through to the finals of the Asian Women's Boxing Championships after defeating Japan's Tsubasa Komura in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam by a unanimous decision on the five judges' cards in the 48 kilogram division, leaving her to meet North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in the final, after she eliminated Mongolia's Jargalan Ochirbat.

Overall, China and the host country had a great deal to celebrate, as five of their boxers got through to the finals.

107 boxers from 20 countries are competing for medals, and 11 countries have achieved one so far: China, Chinese Taipei, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, North Korea, South Korea, Mongolia, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Kom, 34, a five-time world champion, has four Asian titles and a silver medal in her career and now proceeds to her sixth final.

"I am so happy after my triumph in the semi-final of the Asian Boxing Confederation Women's Boxing Championships," Kom said.

"I received a lot of support from my Boxing Federation and I felt the love of my country."

If she wins tomorrow, the Indian would be claiming her first Asian gold medal in the 48kg category.

After a cagey opening round Kom increased her attacks to unsettle the Japanese fighter.

However, there was disappointment for India as well with four-time gold-medallist L Sarita Devi settling for a bronze medal in the 64kg category after losing to China’s Dou Dan in the semi-finals.

In the flyweight 51 kg, North Korea's Pang Chol Mi won a gold medal in the Ulaanbatar Box Cup, defeating Kazakhstan's two-time AIBA Women's World Champion Nazym Kyzaibay.

Both boxers showed evidence of preparing well, but Pang's efforts were sufficient to ensure she will meet Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam in the final, after the latter defeated Mongolia's Nandintsetseg Myagmardulam.





In the 54kg bantamweight, Chinese Taipei's former AIBA Women's Youth World Champion Lin Yu Ting, 22, defeated newcomer Shiksha Singh from India, and will meet Vietnam's Le Thi Bang in the final.

In the 57kg featherweight, Yin Junhua, China's Rio 2016 Olympic Games silver medallist and Asian Games winner beat Chinese Taipei's Huang Hsiao Wen, who had been a silver medallist in the AIBA Women's Youth World Boxing Championships in 2015.

Huang showed plenty of talent but Yin will meet Sonia Lather Singh of India, an AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship silver medallist, in the final.

South Korea's Oh Yeon Ji, who was the defending ASBC Asian Women's Champion in the 60kg lightweight, faced India's Priyanka Chaudhary, and despite tiredness after defeating Kazakshstan's Rimma Volosenko and China's Yang Wenlu in previous rounds, she did enough to ensure victory, and so will compete for the gold medal with Vietnam's Luu Thi Duyen.

In the 64kg light welterweight, the victor was China's Dou Dan, who beat India's Sarita Devi Laishram, a former AIBA Women's World Champion.

As a result, she will face Kazakhstan's Madina Nurshayeva in the final.

The 69kg welterweight witnessed China's Gu Hong, a silver medallist in the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships, eliminating Vietnam's Tran Thi Linh by unanimous decision of the judges.

She will be in action against Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan, an AIBA Women's World Champion.

The 75 kg middleweight section involved China's Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Li Qian in action against Dariga Shakimova, from Kazakhstan, also a Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist.

While both boxers had great actions, the Chinese woman will meet South Korea's Seon Su Jin in the final.







