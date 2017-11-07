Construction of the venues to be used for next year's Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang is 99.7 per cent complete, South Korean officials claimed.

A ceremony to mark the occasion was held at the venue for Opening and Closing Ceremonies at Daegwallyeong-myeon, Pyeongchang-gun county, in Gangwon-do province.

The attendance included the Second Vice-Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Roh Tae-kang and Governor Choi Moon-soon of Gangwon-do Province.

The Gangneung Hockey Centre is finished and ready to host events for Pyeongchang 2018 ©Korean Government

"A total of 13 sporting venues are currently 99.7 per cent completed," Pyeongchang 2018 said.

"The Alpensia Sliding Center, among others, has been built with the use of state-of-the-art technologies, like mechanisation and automation.

"The sliding track, which usually takes at least 30 months to construct, has been built in just 12 months.”

The Gangneung Oval, due to host the speed skating, has become South Korea's largest-ever structure in scale, with a total floor area of 37,864 square metres.

Finishing touches are underway to construct the Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza, where the Opening and Closing ceremonies for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are due to take place in Gangwon-do province ©Korean Government

The Gangneung Ice Arena for figure skating and short-track speed skating is equipped with an automated ice-making system that makes the ice as even as possible.

The stadium also runs a temperature control system that maintains the temperature in the stands at 15 Celsius degrees and at 40 per cent humidity.