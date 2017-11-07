A swim-run-swim aquathlon race is due to be held at the inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in San Diego rather than the run-bike-run duathlon format initially announced.

The announcement of duathlon as one of 15 sports on the programme led to confusion as it would have meant a cycling leg but no swimming in an event held on a beach.

insidethegames understands that the International Triathlon Union were among those confused by the announcement.

Haider Farman, the Olympic Council of Asia Sports Director who is playing a key role organising the Beach Games, confirmed today that it is aquathlon rather than duathlon appearing on the programme.

The official distance for an aquathlon race consists of a 2.5 kilometres run followed by a 1km swim and then another 2.5km run.

Aquathlon and all other sports will take place on Mission Beach in San Diego at the 2019 World Beach Games ©Getty Images

Great Britain's two-time Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee caused a sensation at the 2016 World Championships in Cozumel, Mexico, by making a surprise appearance and duly winning gold in his first ever aquathlon race.

The ANOC World Beach Games programme was confirmed during last week's General Assembly in Prague.

Other sports due to appear include 3x3 basketball, BMX freestyle, beach handball and a karate beach kata event, along with the surfing disciplines stand-up paddle and shortboard.

A park terrain skateboarding event is also set to feature, along with beach soccer, open water swimming, beach tennis and a 4x4 beach volleyball competition.

The programme will be completed by bouldering, wakeboarding, a waterski jump event, kiteboarding and beach wrestling.

The event was initially due to take place in 2017, but was pushed back to October 2019 last year to allow more time for preparations.

Around 1,350 athletes are now expected to participate in an event taking place solely on Mission Beach in the Californian city.