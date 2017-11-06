The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has announced that ExxonMobil PNG Limited will, for the second year in a row, be the main sponsor of the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP).

A total of PGK21,700 (£5,000/$6,700/€5,800) is being provided in financial support to ensure the OVEP is used to bring sporting values and physical activity into a cultural and educational framework, to promote the Olympic values of respect, friendship and excellence.

The programme reaches more than 3,000 students in schools in the Central Province and capital Port Moresby, as well as in Lae, Kimbe, Mendi, Alotau and Mount Hagen.

PNGOC plans to extend this to Hela, Southern Highlands, Gulf and Western.

"Sports provide a great platform to teach youth about strong values and how their families and community benefit when they apply those values to their lives more broadly," said Andrew Barry, the managing director of ExxonMobil PNG.

Seven Olympians from Papua New Guinea took part in various Olympic Day celebrations recently ©PNGOC

"The unifying factor that sports bring cannot be underestimated and we fully support the values of teamwork, respect, friendship and excellence."

Sessions will be facilitated by athletes from Team PNG, who have trained in the flagship PNGOC programme Team PNG Hero.

This programme has equipped athletes with knowledge and facilitation skills to go out to schools and communities to share their sporting experiences and values.

Auvita Rapilla, the secretary general of PNGOC, expressed gratitude to the sponsors, adding: "The Olympic values are positive values that not only transcend sport but all aspects of life."