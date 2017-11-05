United World Wrestling (UWW) has announced it has lifted the suspension imposed on Venezuela.

The governing body sanctioned the South American nation in September but its athletes are now clear to compete again.

No further details about why the suspension was imposed have been revealed by the world governing body.

"United World Wrestling has reinstated the Venezuela Wrestling Federation after the Federation met all of its outstanding obligations," a short statement on the UWW website said.

"Federation wrestlers are now allowed to resume competition."

Venezuelan competitors are now free to compete again ©Getty Images

Venezuela were absent at the UWW World Championships in French capital Paris in August after sending a team of nine to last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Two of their competitors lost bronze medal contests in the Brazilian city.

Pedro Ceballos was defeated by Azerbaijan's Sharif Sharifov in the men's under-86 kilograms freestyle division.

Women's wrestler Betzabeth Argüello lost her bronze medal contest against another Azerbaijan athlete, Nataliya Synyshyn, in the under-53kg tournament.

insidethegames has asked UWW for more details on the suspension.