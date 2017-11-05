By Daniel Etchells at the Meliá Benidorm Palace
Day two of 2017 IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships
Timeline
- 8 hours ago: Day two of 2017 IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships begins
- 7 hours ago: IFBB President officially declares 2017 World Bodybuilding Championships open
- 6 hours ago: Oman's Al Zadjali claims up to 85kg gold medal
- 6 hours ago: Another gold medal for Oman as Al Harthi lands up to 90kg title
- 4 hours ago: Kalateh secures Iran's fourth gold medal of World Championships
- 4 hours ago: Lada claims Poland's first gold medal of World Championships
- 4 hours ago: Iran move level with frontrunners South Korea in gold medal stakes
- 4 hours ago: Samadi clinches overall bodybuilding title as Iran take outright lead in standings
- 3 hours ago: Dutch delight as Ramadan secures 170cm physique title
- 3 hours ago: China's Zheng prevails in 173cm physique event
- 3 hours ago: Gold for Ukraine's Horobets in 176cm physique competition
- 1 hour ago: Sweden's Gustavsson-Ek strikes gold in 179cm physique event
- 1 hour ago: Home favourite Ramis claims 182cm physique title
- 1 hour ago: Frenchman Bayala tastes victory in over 182cm physique competition
- 1 hour ago: Colombia's Renteria comes out on top in muscular physique category
- 1 hour ago: Horobets doubles gold medal tally with overall physique success
- 1 hour ago: IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships come to an end
